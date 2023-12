At about 1:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of a fire in the 700 block of Cogswell Drive in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch — Passerby reported smoke coming from the door of a residence.

UPDATE 1:19 p.m. — Incident command reports no signs of fire showing from the outside.