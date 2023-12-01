Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2023 Trees on Parade & Holiday Shopping coverage (PHOTOS)

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s 2023 Trees on Parade & Holiday Shopping event got underway Friday.

The chamber’s tree lighting downtown was cancelled due to weather but the trees and shopping event carried on. It will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Community Center, 701 N. Lake Ave. Admission is $2/adults and $1/children.

The event includes: Craft and retail vendors, a tree decorating contest, ugly sweater contest, gingerbread house contest, music, food and meetings and photos with Santa.

Here are some more photos from the event on Friday: