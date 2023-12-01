Kenosha Thunder game summary: Nov. 30 Kenosha Thunder vs Beloit Memorial Purple Knights

Here is a game summary of the Nov. 30 Kenosha Thunder hockey team vs. Beloit Memorial Purple Knights.

This following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Quotes from coach Joe Trifone: Tonight was a very good team win, we were faced with adversity in the first and worked together to come away with the win. Looking forward to tomorrows game vs Cedarburg at the Ice Plex.

November 30th Kenosha Thunder vs Beloit Memorial Purple Knights at the Telfer Pavilion & Edwards Ice Arena. Game time – 7:30 pm.

KT won 6-4.

Stars of the game were:

Dylan Masnova (Wilmot) SR recorded the win with 24 saves. Dylan came into the game at the start of the 2nd period and shut down the Purple Knights. Davis Schlagenhaft (Wilmot) SR – 1 goal and 2 assist Max Bondus (Indian Trail) SR – 2 goals. Max had the empty net goal to seal the game. Ryan Hodgman (Wilmot) SR – 1 goal and 1 assist. Ryan had the game winning goal tonight. Nice feed from Riley Kite (Indian Trail) JR

Other Plays

Dylan Kozak (Westosha Central) SR – unassisted and first goal for the Thunder. Easton Trifone (Indian Trail) Sophmore – scored with assists from Massimo Pagliaroni (IT) SR and Hodgman.

1st period was 4-3 Beloit

2nd period 4-4

3rd period 6-4 Kenosha Thunder

Next Thunder home game is Friday December 1st vs Cedarburg. JV at 630 and Varsity at 8 pm.