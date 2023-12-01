Alan Carr named Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue interim chief

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission has selected an interim fire chief for Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue — a name familiar to the department for at least the last couple of weeks.

Alan Carr was the commission’s choice. Carr, a retired Kenosha Fire Department officer and a village resident, had been serving as temporary safety coordinator since Nov. 17.

A news release issued by the village Friday said:

During the evening of November 30th, the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Commission conducted interviews and selected Alan Carr as the Village of Salem Lakes Interim Fire Chief. With over 40 years of professional experience and a proven track record of success, Alan is an excellent candidate for this role. During his professional career, Alan served in various roles within the field of firefighting and emergency services. Alan started as a volunteer firefighter in rural New York. Over his career, he has served with Pleasant Prairie, Paris, and City of Kenosha Fire Departments. Alan brings to Salem Lakes Fire Department a solid understanding of the unique challenges faced by both urban and rural communities, experience developing and implementing emergency response plans, preparing budgets, leading and developing teams, and has excellent communication skills. The Village of Salem Lake is excited to have Alan onboard. “Greatness starts at home!” Alan Carr

The temporary safety coordinator job was created by the Salem Lakes Village Board after the resignation of former fire Chief James Lejcar on Nov. 13. Village President Rita Bucur put forth Carr’s name and he was hired by a unanimous board vote.

Interim village administrator David Bretl said the new position was needed to cover for his own lack of experience in proper fire department administration. He has never had to work without top leadership in place in a fire department.

While the Village Board created the temporary safety coordinator position, the fire commission hires the fire chief, per state statute.

The commission interviewed five candidates for the job Thursday, before settling on Carr.

“Each candidate was great, but Al’s vision and immediate plans for the department and staffing is what was the game changer for me,” said commission Vice President Allen Dunski. “I’m very excited to see what he will do for SLFR, their members and the village!”