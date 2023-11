At about 7:01 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a Town of Randall Fire Department chief and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 18300 block of Highway 50 in Salem Lakes,

Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. Vehicle rolled over.

UPDATE 7:04 a.m. — Dispatch reports another vehicle has crashed and is in the ditch. Black ice may be present. Scene is along the eastbound lanes.