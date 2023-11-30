Sophia Floss named to 2023-24 UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers, Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Sophia Floss from Bristol, who is studying psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will perform in the university’s Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble during the 2023-24 academic year.

Floss sings Alto for both groups.

Both groups will perform at UW-Whitewater’s Gala Holiday Concert this Saturday, Dec. 2, in Young Auditorium. The Gala is an annual tradition that features nearly every student ensemble in the university’s Department of Music. All profits from the event support the department’s scholarships.

Chamber Singers is a selective choir performing classical and world music, including newly commissioned works, that tours throughout the upper Midwest and occasionally internationally. All students must audition to be a part of the group.

Vocal Jazz Ensemble is a small, select group that performs swing, jazz, and musical theatre repertoire. The group is open to all university students by audition and tours annually with the Chamber Singers.

UW-Whitewater’s Department of Music, a part of the College of Arts and Communication, prepares students for a future of performance, composing, teaching, and other music-related roles. The university’s musical ensembles play in famous venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York City, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the Symphony Center in Chicago, and at venues in Germany, Poland and England.