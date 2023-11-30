A word from our sponsors: Register for Holiday Break Baseball Camp at Westosha Sports Complex

Nov 30th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Westosha Sports Complex will host a Holiday Break Baseball Camp Dec. 26, 27 and 28.

Age groups and times are:

  • 7yr-9yr group 9:30-11 a.m.
  • 10yr-12yr group 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • 13yr-15yr group 12:30-2 p.m.

Cost if $120 per participant.

Sessions will include:

  • Hitting drills that will have you knocking it out of the park!
  •  Pitching fundamentals to perfect your game on the mound!
  •  Learn essential arm care techniques to keep you in top shape!
  •  Proper warm-up routines to stay injury-free and at your best!
  •  Fielding skills that will make you an infield and outfield star!

Register by calling (262) 885-6110 or clicking here.

