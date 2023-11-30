2023 Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue Santa visit is Dec. 2

From the 2019 event /westofthei.com file photo

Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue will be hosting Santa at the fire station Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa will be available for photos at the station. Hot chocolate and goodies will be provided. Make sure you bring your own camera or phone to take a snapshot of the kids with Santa.

The fire station is located at 236 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. More information here

Santa also will be riding around Twin Lakes neighborhoods on a fire truck from 8 to 10:30 a.m. prior to his arrival at the fire station. More information here.