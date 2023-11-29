Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

At about 8:03 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Richmond Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a fire in the 500 block of North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Smoke reported coming from one side of a building.

UPDATE 8:09 p.m. — Southbound lanes of North Lake Avenue being closed by police.

UPDATE about 8:40 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force requested to respond to the scene.

UPDATE 8:45 p.m. — Police officer reports to dispatch that fire appears to be out.