Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue investigation report to be made public

A report on an investigation of Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue commissioned by the Salem Lakes VIllage Board will be made public after some final steps, village President Rita Bucur announced Tuesday at the conclusion of a special board meeting.

The investigation into the operation and functioning of the fire department was conducted by attorney Jake Curtis of Attolles Law, S.C.

The report needs to be finalized by Attolles, which should be done within a few days, Bucur said. The report will then go to interim village Clerk Eileene Anderson’s office for consideration of any needed redactions. When that is completed, it will be available to the public.

Bucur made the announcement after a closed session to discuss the report at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Former Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief James Lejcar resigned Nov. 13. Lejcar and fire Marshall/Inspector Steve Ptaszynski had come under scrutiny earlier this year when two local businesses — Wilmot Stage Stop and Auto Truck Equipment — filed formal complaints about inspections they alleged were unreasonable and not in compliance with fire code and that constituted harassment of their businesses. Ptaszynski resigned Nov. 12.

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission is in the process of hiring an interim fire chief to serve until a permanent chief can be hired, That second hire may take up to a year, commission representatives have said.