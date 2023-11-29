Randall School ground breaking

Wednesday morning officials gathered in front of Randall School for the official groundbreaking for the construction project resulting from the referendum approval earlier this year. The capital referendum is not to exceed $9,500,000. Groth Design Group and CG Schmidt will manage the project.

The show piece will be the new entrance. It will provide better security and expansion of support areas like the nurse’s office, guidance office, and family spaces. The less obvious but equally important are the improvements to HVAC and plumbing. There will be improvements to electrical, lighting, and doors. Changes will improve and standardize some of various installations made over the years. Parking will be expanded and improved for drop-off and pick-up.

from Groth Design Group existing facility study

The school has grown and changed since it opened in 1959. But what is in each section does not match or coordinate with what is in the other sections of the school. This will rectify some of that.

Randall District Administrator Bob Antholine

