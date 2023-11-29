Agenda: Salem Lakes Fire Commission special meeting Nov. 30, 2023

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission is scheduled to hold a special meeting starting at 4 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action on accepting for hire two full-time Firefighter-EMTs

A closed session specifically for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the position of a limited term Interim Fire Chief. In attendance will be the Commission members, Commission’s legal counsel, Village Interim Administrator, and incoming Village Administrator, and two local Fire Department Chiefs of the Towns of “Paris Fire” and “Randall Fire”. There will be five interviews of candidates, beginning at 5 pm with each candidate to appear at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm respectively.

Upon conclusion of the Closed Session, the Board will reconvene into open session for possible additional discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session that requires action in open session.

Discussion and possible action regarding the selection of a candidate for limited term Interim Fire Chief or, if necessary, regarding the process, procedure and/or schedule for completing interviews of applicants for a limited term Interim Fire Chief or regarding scheduling a date for future Commission review of the interviews of candidates for the limited term Interim Fire Chief and selection thereof.

Set date for next regular meeting unless the need arises for a special meeting.

The full agenda is available here.