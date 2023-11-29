A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Parish 2023 “Cookie Walk” is Dec. 9

Note: This is a paid announcement from St. Alphonsus Parish — DH

St. Alphonsus Parish is once again hosting its “Cookie Walk”. Thousands of delicious homemade Christmas cookies will be sold at this event. The Cookie Walk will take place on Saturday, December 9th from 10:00am – 12:00pm (or until sold out). The event will take place at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church’s Biersack Center, 6211 344th Avenue in New Munster, WI.

“This fundraiser is a great start to the holiday season. Save time during by purchasing a wide variety of homemade cookies at the Cookie Walk. No one will know you didn’t bake the cookies yourself,” states Joanne Ross, event volunteer.

Cookies will be sold for $10.95 per pound. If you have any questions or would like to pre-order cookies, please contact St. Alphonsus at 262.210.8482.