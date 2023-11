The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Resolution Authorizing Temporary Borrowing in an Amount Not to Exceed $3,450,000 Pursuant to Section 67.12(8)(a)1, WIS. STATS.

2024-2025 District Calendar.

District Administrator Evaluation Instrument and Goals.

District Library Plan.

2024 Referenda.

The full agenda is available here.