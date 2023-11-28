Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting Nov. 28, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2023.11.73 an ordinance amending the certain provisions of chapter 490 of municipal code of the Village Of Salem Lakes Conditional Use Standards for the Wildlife Ponds.

Discussion and possible action of a conditional use permit for a wildlife pond in the C-1 Lowland Resource District on properties located on the east side of 292nd Avenue. Property owners: Steven D. Dunn – Tax Parcel No. 70-4-120-292-0340 and David Laurine – Tax Parcel No. 70-4-120-292-

For informational purposes only these parcels are located approximately 1500-feet east of CTH ‘B’ ON 106TH Street and 292nd Avenue.

Discussion and possible action on previously approved site plan: Existing site plan conditions requested by developer to be amended to include Temporary occupancy with the condition that the final lift of asphalt, fence, and landscaping be completed by May 31, 2024, for the property at 28372 75TH ST, located approximately 1,300 feet east of County Trunk Highway B. Property owner: Awesome Applesauce, LLC (Tax Parcel No. 70-4-120-302-0241).

Discussion and possible action on establishing qualifications for the Fire Chief position.

Closed session regarding claims and investigation involving the operation and functioning of the Fire Department, investigation conducted by Attorney Jake Curtis of Attolles Law, S.C.

Upon conclusion of the Closed Session, the Board will reconvene into open session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible additional discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session that requires action in open session.

The full agenda is available here.