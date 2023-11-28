2023 Paddock Lake Lighted Holiday Parade is Dec. 9

Paddock Lake’s 10th annual Lighted Holiday Parade will be on Dec. 9, starting at 4 p.m.

The parade will start at McAlonan Park and arrive at Village Hall. The parade will feature decorated floats, Christmas carolers and Santa.

The parade route will follow the same route as the bike parade, approximately north from the park on 248th Avenue, east on 61st Street and then south on 236th Avenue to Village Hall.

Entries of all sizes, shapes, forms and categories are welcomed. Registration is not needed. For liability purposes, the village asks that candy is not thrown from floats, but rather “handed out” to spectators by individuals walking along side entries.

Afterwards, residents will be treated to cookies and milk. For the children, Santa will pose for pictures at Village Hall; bring your own camera.

Any resident interested in participating or volunteering their talents and time may contact village administrator Tim Popanda at 262-843-2713.