Agenda: Salem Lakes Fire Commission meeting Nov, 27, 2023

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Temporary Safety Coordinator – Update on Fire Department activities.

Closed session for discussion and consideration of the applications for and applicant progress thus far for interim

Fire Chief.

Fire Chief. Possible additional discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session that requires action in open session.

Discussion and possible action regarding the process, procedure and/or schedule for interviewing applicants for interim fire chief.

