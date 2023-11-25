Deaths Nov. 25, 2023: Daniel M. Hucker, Herschel R. Thomas Jr, James D. Thomey, Gene Edward Olson, Raymond D. Davis

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Daniel M. Hucker, 61, of Paddock Lake and formerly of Antioch, Ill., died Nov. 23, 2023.

Herschel “Ray” R. Thomas Jr., 82, of Bristol, died Nov. 22, 2023.

James D. Thomey, 80, of Pleasant Prairie, died Nov. 22, 2023.

Gene Edward Olson, 86, died Nov. 23, 2023.

Raymond D. Davis, 93 of Salem and formerly of Evanston, Ill., died Nov. 24, 2023.

