Units responding for alarm in Wheatland

At about 6:49 p.m., Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 6900 block of 317th Avenue in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm at a house. Occupants are evacuating.
