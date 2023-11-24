Units responding for alarm in Wheatland

Nov 24th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:49 p.m., Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 6900 block of 317th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm at a house. Occupants are evacuating.

