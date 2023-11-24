Local department responding for mutual aid to Pleasant Prairie

At about 1:52 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a mutual aid request from Pleasant Prairie for a crash in the 11800 block of Highway C in Pleasant Prairie.
Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an ambulance
