Christ Lutheran Church will host a free Christmas concert Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., featuring Riverport Chorus (local chapter of Sweet Adelines) and the CLC Alleluia Bell Choir.

A generous spread of holiday cookies will be offered with coffee/hot chocolate during intermission.  Come kick-off your holiday season and enjoy the music of Christmas.

Christ Lutheran Church is located at 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake.