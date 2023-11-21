Growing with Bristol 2023 Light Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 2

Growing with Bristol’s fourth annual Light Parade and Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. The parade will start on 81st Street, and will take a right on 198th Ave, and curve onto 80th Street before turning down 199th Ave. It will then go down 83rd Street and take a right down 198th Ave following 198th Ave down to Hansen Park.

The tree lighting will follow the parade at Hansen Park. The night will end with fireworks.

Children can bring their letter to Santa to put in the magic mailbox. Make sure to include a return address. Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last.