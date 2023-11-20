Makayla Fedler in UW-Whitewater Shakespeare production

Makayla Fedler from Salem, who is studying theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was part of the university’s recent production of “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare.

Fedler is a member of the cast serving in the role of Leonata. Performances of “Much Ado About Nothing,” directed by Sara J. Griffin, ran from Nov. 10-18 at Barnett Theatre in UW-Whitewater’s Greenhill Center of the Arts.

“Flaws and forgiveness, that’s what this wonderful Shakespeare tale is about,” Griffin said. “He asks us to examine our own personal limits for forgiveness through a variety of relationships and events in this play. Some are simple and easy. Some are simple but not easy.”