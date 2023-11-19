Agenda: Town of Wheatland budget hearing, special town meeting of electors, special Town Board meeting Nov. 20, 2023

A Town of Wheatland Budget Hearing, special town meeting of electors and special Town Board meeting for budget adoption are scheduled to take place Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

The budget hearing will take place first. it will include a review of the 2024 town budget.

The special town meeting of electors will take place. The agenda calls for approving the 2023 town general tax levy and street light district levies to be paid in 2024.

The special Town Board meeting is next. The agenda includes: Resolution 2023-008 Authorize the setting of charges for the operation of the transfer station and weed cutting and adoption of the 2024 Town Budget.

The full agenda is available here.