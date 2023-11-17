Wheatland Center School’s 2023-2024 Winter Community Education schedule released; registration underway

Wheatland Center School’s 2023-2024 Winter Community Education schedule has been released.

The Wheatland J1 School District offers a range of Community Education classes. These courses are designed to cater to the specific needs of the Wheatland Community, providing residents of all ages with enriching experiences and opportunities to develop their talents. Topics include: Yoga, drawing, photography and more.

Winter Course Schedule and Registration Information is available here. Registration is open through Sunday, Dec. 31.