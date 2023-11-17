Units responding for alarm in Paddock Lake

At about 7:33 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 7000 block of 248th Avenue in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: This is a fire alarm.
UPDATE 7:38 p.m. — Dispatch reports deputy on scene says no smoke or flames seen.
Western Kenosha County's news source
