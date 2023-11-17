Sponsored post: Salem Lakes seeks applicants for Interim Fire Chief

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Village of Salem Lakes — DH
The Village of Salem Lakes Fire Commission is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Interim Fire Chief.
- Possess a bachelor’s degree in fire science, emergency management, emergency medical services or related fields. A master’s degree is highly desired.
- Have 10 years of experience and demonstrated leadership in a fire service command position is required.
- Considerable knowledge in public safety administration, budgeting, employee relations, contract negotiations, records systems, public relations, and excellent interpersonal skills.
- Wisconsin State Fire Officer I Certification or IFSAC / ProBoard equivalent.
- Wisconsin State Fire Instructor I Certification or IFSAC / ProBoard equivalent.
- Wisconsin State Fire Inspector I Certification or IFSAC / ProBoard equivalent.
- Minimum EMS certification at the EMT-B level. (Paramedic certification is preferred).
Please fill out and submit the Village of Salem Lakes employment application along with a letter of intent, resume, and certifications. Applications should be sent to Allen Thennes – Fire Commission President (athennes@voslwi.org) no later than November 24, 2023, at 5 pm. All applications will be reviewed during the Fire Commission Meeting on November 27, 2023, at 5:30 pm. Interview dates will be performed on November 30, 2023. (Candidates will be notified
prior to the interview)