Highway 50 update Nov. 17, 2023: Final stage to begin Tuesday

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH
The final stage of construction will begin on Tuesday, November 21! Stage 6 involves finishing work on the north and south sides of the street. A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained, with all traffic on the inside lanes of the newly paved roadway. Access to all businesses will be maintained and all median and left-turn movements will be permitted. No short-term temporary closures are anticipated with this stage.
As a reminder, the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for driver and work zone crew safety and to avoid vehicle damage.
Traffic Updates
- Tuesday 11/21: All traffic will be shifted to the INSIDE lanes of the newly paved roadway. No closures are anticipated with this work.
- With the lower temperatures overnight, pavement curing time can increase, so this schedule is tentative and may change pending weather conditions.
