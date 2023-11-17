Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting Nov 17, 2023

The Salem Lakes VIllage Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting Friday, starting at 5 p.m., at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.

The main agenda items is as follows: “Discussion and action on the functioning of fire and emergency services by the Salem Lakes Fire Department in the absence of a Fire Chief and until an Interim Fire Chief can be appointed, specifically to include discussion and action on appointing an individual to hold a position as the “Temporary Safety Coordinator” in order to act as a short term or temporary liaison between the Fire Department, Fire Commission, Village Administration and Neighboring Fire Departments until the Fire Commission can select an Interim Fire Chief. (This discussion and any action on the position or appointment does not involve any discussion or action on the selection of Interim Fire Chief nor Fire Chief.)”

The full agenda is available here.