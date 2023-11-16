Units responding for investigation in Salem Lakes

Nov 16th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:39 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 27600 block of 75th Street.

Per dispatch: Gas odor reported at business. All occupants have evacuated to another building.

