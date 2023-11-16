Units responding for investigation in Salem Lakes

At about 8:39 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 27600 block of 75th Street.
Per dispatch: Gas odor reported at business. All occupants have evacuated to another building.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:39 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 27600 block of 75th Street.
Per dispatch: Gas odor reported at business. All occupants have evacuated to another building.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress