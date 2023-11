At about 4:48 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a crash at Highway 83-south and Highway 75 (Brass Ball Corners) in Paddock Lake.

There was considerable traffic congestion as I passed through on the way to a meeting. The scene appeared to be centered in the southeast quadrant. Traffic westbound on Highway 50 was pretty unimpeded. Traffic was not able to cross the intersection from Highway 75, southbound.