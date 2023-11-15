“Elf The Musical” to be presented by Westosha Central Performing Arts Nov. 17, 18, 19

“Elf The Musical” will be presented by Westosha Central Performing Arts at the school.

Show dates and times are:

Nov. 17 & 18 at 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students, free for children 4 and under. Tickets can be purchased here.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this lighthearted comedy follows Buddy, a human who has been raised as an elf at the North Pole. After learning he is human, Buddy embarks on a whimsical journey to New York City in search of his birth father, his true identity, and to bring the spirit of Christmas back into New York. A modern-day classic, Elf The Musical is a festive celebration of family, love, and the magic of Christmas.

Michael Klimzak is the director.

More information on Westosha Central Drama is available here.