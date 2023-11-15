A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2022 Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is Dec. 1 & 2

/westofthei.com file photo

The following is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2023 Annual Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is a great way to kick off the holiday season.

This year’s theme is “Christmas in the Movies.”

Held at St. John the Evangelist Community Center, there will be craft and retail vendors so you can shop local for unique Christmas gifts (no shipping or empty shelves), Decorated Tree Contest, Gingerbread House Contest, Ugly Sweater Contest, food and fun.

Trees on Parade will be open Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2/adults, $1 children (under 2 free).

The Village Tree Lighting will be Fri. Dec. 1 at 5:45 pm downtown by the caboose. Local schools will provide music before the tree lighting.

The fourth annual Elf Scavenger Hunt will take place the following Sat., Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check in at 9:30 a.m. Contact the Chamber for details and registration forms.

Contact the Chamber for more info at: 262-877-2220 or email web@twinlakeschamber.com