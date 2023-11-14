Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting Nov. 15, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a working session and special meeting on Wednesday in the school library.
Both meetings have a startling time listed as 4:30 p.m.
Agenda items for the working session include:
- School Perceptions Community Survey Results
- Types of Referenda
- District Administrator Evaluation Instrument and Goals
- 2024-2025 District Calendar
The full working session agenda is available here.
Agenda items for the special board meeting include:
- Closed session for: 2023 Safety Assessment
- 2024 Referenda