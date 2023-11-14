Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting Nov. 15, 2023

Nov 14th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a working session and special meeting on Wednesday in the school library.

Both meetings have a startling time listed as 4:30 p.m.

Agenda items for the working session include:

  • School Perceptions Community Survey Results
  • Types of Referenda
  • District Administrator Evaluation Instrument and Goals
  • 2024-2025 District Calendar

The full working session agenda is available here.

Agenda items for the special board meeting include:

  • Closed session for: 2023 Safety Assessment
  • 2024 Referenda
