Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting Nov. 15, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a working session and special meeting on Wednesday in the school library.

Both meetings have a startling time listed as 4:30 p.m.

Agenda items for the working session include:

School Perceptions Community Survey Results

Types of Referenda

District Administrator Evaluation Instrument and Goals

2024-2025 District Calendar

The full working session agenda is available here.

Agenda items for the special board meeting include:

Closed session for: 2023 Safety Assessment

2024 Referenda