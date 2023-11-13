Agenda: Bristol Village Board special and regular board meetings Nov. 13, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and a regular meeting Monday at Village Hall.

The special meeting is first at 6:30 p.m. It is to consist of a closed session for the administrator’s review. The agenda states no action is anticipated as a result of this closed session.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:

Discuss and consider for approval a contract for plumbing for the pavilion.

Discuss and consider for approval a contract extension for the village administrator.

The full agenda is available here.