At about 1:24 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 50 and Highway 83 in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched to respond.

UPDATE 1:37 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond as mutual aid with an ambulance. Salem Lakes unit on scene confirms two vehicles involved in westbound lanes.

UPDATE 1:52 p.m. — Westbound lanes on Highway 50 reopened to traffic.