Troop 328 and the Bristol Fire Department worked together to update the flagpole at the Sharing Center. The Fire Department attempted to place a solar light at the top of the pole, but the flagpole finial, or the ball on top was stuck and they will have to work on it later. They restrung the rope and repositioned the cleat. Troop 328 then raised the new flag.

The flag pole, itself, has been there since Memorial Day 1983. It was donated by the family of Roman Lenzen, a Trevor firefighter in his memory. He died in a car accident in 1980 at the age of 37.