Agenda: Twin Lakes School Dist. #4 (Lakewood School) board meeting Nov. 13

Nov 12th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes School Dist. #4 (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Nov. 13 starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Director of teaching and and learning presentation.
  • Closed session to discuss staffing.

A full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives