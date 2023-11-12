Agenda: Twin Lakes School Dist. #4 (Lakewood School) board meeting Nov. 13

The Twin Lakes School Dist. #4 (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Nov. 13 starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Director of teaching and and learning presentation.
- Closed session to discuss staffing.
