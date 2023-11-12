Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Nov. 13, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

A live stream of the meeting can be viewed here.

Agenda items include:

Approval of 2024 proposed budget – Resolution No. 2023.11-9

Review and approve 2023 budget appropriations – Resolution No. 2023.11-93

Approval of purchasing Intradyn, text and archiving solution in the amount of $8,541.60.

Approval of Computer purchases and associated equipment in the amount of $14,124.24.

Approval of purchase of Security camera license renewal from CCI in the amount of $2,926.40.

Convene into closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(g) (for purposes of conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved) and pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(c) (considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility), specifically concerning investigation of personnel issues

and claims involving the operation and functioning of the Fire Department. Reconvene into open session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible additional discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session.

The full agenda is available here.