2023 Wilmot UHS Veterans Day Observance coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

A great turnout for the breakfast and program honoring veterans.

Wilmot Union High School hosted its annual Veterans Day program at the school on Friday.

The day started with a breakfast for veterans. The ceremony followed in the fieldhouse, attended by students, staff and members of the public. There were speeches and student music ensembles performed.

Here are some more photos and video from the event:

veterans entering the field house

Second Lieutenant Wayne Bush, veteran US ARmy, Sgt Tyler Hedstrom, veteran US Marines Corps, Andrew Samborski, BSA Josiah Reinholz, Eagle Scout. Pledge of Allegiance led by James Urban.

Wilmot was fortunate to have WWII veteran Frank Fabianski attended the breakfast and program Friday morning. The almost 102 year old is the grandfather of Colleen Keating, whose children attend Wilmot. He recently returned from a trip to Europe , where he visited the places he helped defend, as part of the 104th Infantry Division almost 80 years, ago. He spoke about visiting a very large cemetery in Belgium where some of the 104th are buried.