Silver Lake Salem Joint 1 School District (Riverview School) surveying community on

From Silver Lake Salem Joint 1 School District (Riverview School):

The Silver Lake Joint 1 School District is asking families, staff, and community members to weigh in on its communication and community engagement efforts.

The survey, which will be open through November 14, features a series of questions related to community members’ perspectives on the school district, where they get district-related news and information, and ways the district can continue to improve in the area of communication.

“As part of our continuous improvement efforts, we are seeking new and better ways to inform and engage our district community,” said Kim Taylor, District Administrator. “We invite our families, staff, and community members to take our survey to let us know where things are going well with our communication efforts, and where improvements can be made.”

The survey is designed to measure the effectiveness of the school district’s communication efforts and to show where it can make improvements to better meet the needs of its stakeholders. Individual responses will remain anonymous and the survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Families and staff will receive email invitations to participate from the district. All residents of the school district will be mailed postcard invitations to complete the survey online. Paper copies of the survey will also be available upon request at the Riverview School office at 300 E. Prosser Street, Silver Lake, Wisconsin or by calling 262-889-4384..

To take the survey online, visit http://www.SilverLakeSurvey.org.