Public information meeting on Highway O work set for Nov. 15

From Kenosha County:

Planned improvements to Highway O in the Town of Wheatland will be the subject of a public information meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Wheatland Center School, 6606 368th Ave.

This open house meeting will include a brief presentation on the project at 4 p.m.

The project, to be conducted from June through September 2024, includes drainage work and widening of shoulders on the portion of Highway O (368th Avenue) from the 7500 block to just north of 65th Court.

A public meeting notice, including a map of the project area, is available here.