Christ Lutheran Church will host a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Ticket prices are: $10 for adults day of event; children 5 to 11 are $5; 5 and under and veterans are free.

Dinner includes spaghetti meal, garlic bread, drink and dessert.

Come see the church’s current groups and history.

Christ Lutheran Church is located at 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake.