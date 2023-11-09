Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Nov. 9, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Benedict Shores LLC, 40723 93 rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), David Banas, 40723 93 rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from B-1 Neighborhood Business Dist. to R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-192-1210, located in the NW ¼ of Section 19, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), David Banas, 40723 93 St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from B-1 Neighborhood Business Dist. to R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-192-1210, located in the NW ¼ of Section 19, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any. Town of Randall road repairs. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Rental of Town property specifically the maintenance building at 34039 Bassett Road, Bassett. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Public hearing announcement November 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. for the 2024 Budget. Discussion only.

Tree trimming in the Knolls subdivision and Bel Air entrance. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.