Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Nov. 9, 2023

Nov 9th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • Benedict Shores LLC, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), David Banas, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from B-1 Neighborhood Business Dist. to R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-192-1210, located in the NW ¼ of Section 19, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Town of Randall road repairs.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Rental of Town property specifically the maintenance building at 34039 Bassett Road, Bassett.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Public hearing announcement November 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. for the 2024 Budget.  Discussion only. 
  • Tree trimming in the Knolls subdivision and Bel Air entrance.  Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives