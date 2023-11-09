Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Nov. 9, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Benedict Shores LLC, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), David Banas, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from B-1 Neighborhood Business Dist. to R-2 Suburban Single-Family Residential on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-192-1210, located in the NW ¼ of Section 19, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Town of Randall road repairs. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Rental of Town property specifically the maintenance building at 34039 Bassett Road, Bassett. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Public hearing announcement November 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. for the 2024 Budget. Discussion only.
- Tree trimming in the Knolls subdivision and Bel Air entrance. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.