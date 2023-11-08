2023 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser coverage (PHOTOS)

The 2023 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser took place at the Parkway Chateau Wednesday afternoon.

This annual fundraiser has Western Kenosha County restaurants competing to see which soup is favored by those in attendance.

A impressive array of baked goods were also available for purchase. There also were raffles, including one for tickets to a Packers-Bears game.

The fundraiser helps support senior and family services that KAFASI provides in Kenosha County such as Meals on Wheels, Volunteer Transportation, Daybreak and Family Support.

Participating restaurants and their soup were:

Luisa’s Restaurant – Stuffed green pepper soup

Sandlots of Salem – Korean chicken soup

Wilmot Stage Stop – Cream of Lobster

Benders Bar & Grill – Cream of mushroom (north) chicken dumpling (south)

The Parkway Chateau – Taco soup

The Red Oak Restaurant – North candy Georgia bisque

Bassett Creek Saloon & Eatery – Pork vegetable

Copper Bottom Bar and Grill – Clam chowder

45 Diner — Chicken tortilla

Here are some more photos from the event:

Allan and Marilyn Kaddatz. PATS Services has been a major sponsor of Bowl ‘n’ Bakers since 2005.