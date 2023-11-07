Sheriff’s Department attempting to locate missing 15 year old

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile and is asking our community for help.

15-year-old Anna Marie Estes was last seen leaving the area of 34500 Geneva Road in the Town of Wheatland around 2:00 AM on Saturday, October 4, 2023. Anna Marie is described as 4’9”, 80lbs, with dark brown eyes and dark brown/blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5144 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department case number: 2023-345651.