Funds have been set up to benefit a Paddock Lake woman whose home was destroyed in a fire Nov. 1.

A gofundme fundraiser and a zelle account have been set up to benefit Maryann Barnett, who escaped with only the clothes on her back, according to the organizer of the gofundme. Barnett’s husband died in May.

Click here to contribute to the gofundme:

Zelle number is 262-914-9904