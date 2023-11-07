Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District board meeting Nov. 8, 2023

Nov 7th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Referendum Update
  • Student Survey
  • Approve Transportation Contract
  • Approve Compensation Framework

The full agenda is available here.

