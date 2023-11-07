Agenda: Randall Consolidated School District board meeting Nov. 8, 2023

The Randall Consolidated School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Among the agenda items are:
- Referendum Update
- Student Survey
- Approve Transportation Contract
- Approve Compensation Framework
