Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Nov 6th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:17 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding for a report of a crash at Main Street and North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: No injuries being reported at this time.

