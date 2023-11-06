Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 5:17 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding for a report of a crash at Main Street and North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: No injuries being reported at this time.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 5:17 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding for a report of a crash at Main Street and North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: No injuries being reported at this time.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress