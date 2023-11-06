Units responding for crash in Bristol

Nov 6th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:09 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a mobile home park in the 19900 block of 128th Street in Bristol for a crash.

Per dispatch: A vehicle has struck a mobile home.

